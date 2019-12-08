Florida trip far from consolation

The Boca Raton Bowl isn't the ultimate bowl experience, per se, but it's far from failure in the eyes on the SMU football team.

In fact, playing in Boca Raton, Florida, was something many of the players wanted -- even with their bowl opponent being the home team, FAU.

"We wanted to go to the Cotton Bowl, but we can't do that," offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas said, as the Cotton Bowl would have meant SMU to be the highest-ranked Group of 5 team this season. "This is going to be a great experience, going to Florida."