SMU tight end Ryan Becker alluded to it during a Monday media session. Saturday morning, the news of wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. became official. If the Mustangs want to beat Memphis Saturday night, they'll have to do so without one of its best receivers.

Officially announced by coach Sonny Dykes on ESPN's College GameDay, Roberson is out for Saturday's primetime game. The junior sustained a foot injury in the Oct. 24 game against Houston, and following the game, he was spotted wearing a boot and also with crutches.

