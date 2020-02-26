No quit: SMU players address chatter following last week's performances
The idea of SMU giving up on the season early, per members of the team in comments made Tuesday, is ludicrous, yet laughable.
The sheer thought made Kendric Davis laugh sarcastically. Ask him about it, the concept is silly.
After SMU beat Memphis at home Tuesday night to clinch a head-to-head American Athletic Conference sweep, Davis was asked about the week before. It was a week where the Mustangs had dropped back-to-back road games to Tulane and Tulsa -- and it was a week where some wondered if the team had decided to hang up their sneakers and prematurely shut down the 2019-20 season.
"We dropped two, and the whole internet started going crazy," Davis said, "like the year was over with."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news