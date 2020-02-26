The sheer thought made Kendric Davis laugh sarcastically. Ask him about it, the concept is silly.

After SMU beat Memphis at home Tuesday night to clinch a head-to-head American Athletic Conference sweep, Davis was asked about the week before. It was a week where the Mustangs had dropped back-to-back road games to Tulane and Tulsa -- and it was a week where some wondered if the team had decided to hang up their sneakers and prematurely shut down the 2019-20 season.

"We dropped two, and the whole internet started going crazy," Davis said, "like the year was over with."