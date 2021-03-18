When it comes to American Athletic Conference basketball and how it's viewed by some, SMU guard Kendric Davis -- who leads the league in scoring, assists and assist-to-turnover ratio -- has a strong opinion that he feels need to be heard.

"I feel like this conference doesn't get the respect it deserves," Davis said. "They're trying to have one or two in [the NCAA Tournament]. It's just nonsense to have one or two teams in there when you've got us, U of H [Houston], Memphis, Wichita State ..."

As the NCAA Tournament tips off today, two teams will represent the AAC in Houston and Wichita State. Meanwhile, two other teams -- SMU and Memphis -- will represent the conference in the NIT.

"I think our NET ranking is better than Wichita State's," Davis added, "and they won the league."

If Davis wants to further validate his point, he and the Mustangs will need a strong showing in the NIT, a 16-team format this year -- and not the traditional 32-team draw -- that officially started Wednesday. Richmond beat Toledo, and Western Kentucky edged Saint Mary's in first-round action.

The Mustangs will tip off tonight in Frisco against Boise State. A No. 3 seed, SMU will look to play only its second game in 38 days after dealing with multiple COVID-19 pauses.

SMU lost to Cincinnati, 74-71, in the AAC Tournament quarterfinals, but Davis finished with a career-high 35 points. He and the Mustangs will face a Boise State team looking to snap a four-game losing skid.

The Mustangs, additionally, will be playing for the acclaim they feel they deserve. When the team is at full strength, head coach Tim Jankovich believes it is as competitive as any in the country. He, like Davis, also believes the AAC as a whole should get a second look from outsiders.

"We get a lot of respect, but I don't think we get the respect, for whatever reason, that is deserved over time," Jankovich said of the league. "Hopefully as time moves forward, we'll continue to get more."