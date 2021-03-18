NIT: Comeback rally falls short as SMU loses to Boise State
SMU fought back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't close the deal in Thursday night's NIT first-round matchup against Boise State.
After a horrendous start, SMU looked like a team that would get obliterated by Boise State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. It ended up being an entertaining matchup.
The Mustangs, who once trailed by 21 points, rallied to make it close, but the end result was an 85-84 loss Thursday night at Comerica Center in Frisco. SMU's season ended with an 11-6 record and back-to-back losses.
SMU opened the game down, 14-0, in the first five minutes. That deficit stretched to 30-9 by the 10:57 mark. The Broncos (19-8) made 8 of 10 shots from the 3-point line and appeared to be on the way to an easy victory.
But the Mustangs refused to give up. SMU went on a run in the next nine minutes and trailed, 42-40, after a 3-pointer by Tyson Jolly -- who scored all 17 of his points, a season high, in the first half.
Boise State led, 48-42 at the half, and the Mustangs tied the game, 65-65, on an Emmanuel Bandoumel 3-pointer with 10:46 left to play. The Mustangs took their first lead of the game at the 5:48 mark, as Bandoumel sank a free throw to give his team a 75-74 lead.
But it was the final seconds of the game that determined the outcome. Boise State's Devonaire Doutrive rebounded an Emmanuel Akot miss and was fouled on a put-back with 10.1 seconds remaining.
SMU's final possession included a turnover on a bad pass, which resulted in the Mustangs last touching the ball before it went out of bounds.
Boise State now will await the winner of the Memphis-Dayton first-round game, which will take place Saturday. Mladen Armus had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the win, while Akot added 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Five Broncos finished with double figures in scoring.
Kendric Davis, to go along with Jolly's 17 points, finished with 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds for SMU, which played without Feron Hunt (ankle) and Darius McNeill (pinkeye). Bandoumel added 16 points for the Mustangs. Jolly, Davis and Bandoumel all sank three 3-pointers.
