After a horrendous start, SMU looked like a team that would get obliterated by Boise State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. It ended up being an entertaining matchup.

The Mustangs, who once trailed by 21 points, rallied to make it close, but the end result was an 85-84 loss Thursday night at Comerica Center in Frisco. SMU's season ended with an 11-6 record and back-to-back losses.

SMU opened the game down, 14-0, in the first five minutes. That deficit stretched to 30-9 by the 10:57 mark. The Broncos (19-8) made 8 of 10 shots from the 3-point line and appeared to be on the way to an easy victory.

But the Mustangs refused to give up. SMU went on a run in the next nine minutes and trailed, 42-40, after a 3-pointer by Tyson Jolly -- who scored all 17 of his points, a season high, in the first half.

Boise State led, 48-42 at the half, and the Mustangs tied the game, 65-65, on an Emmanuel Bandoumel 3-pointer with 10:46 left to play. The Mustangs took their first lead of the game at the 5:48 mark, as Bandoumel sank a free throw to give his team a 75-74 lead.