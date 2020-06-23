 NFL free agency: Checking in on SMU players
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 08:16:57 -0500') }} football

NFL free agency: Checking in on SMU players

The HillTopics
Staff

The HillTopics reached out to three members of the 2019 team for an update regarding NFL free agency.

As we inch closer to the month of July, The HillTopics continues to check in on hopeful NFL-bound SMU football players who still remain unsigned free agents. We recently spoke with defensive linemen Zach Abercrumbia, Pono Davis and Demerick Gary for a quick update.

