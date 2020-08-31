One of SMU's defensive leaders last season is still waiting for an NFL free agency call. In the meanwhile, he's called on the assist of one of the most respected trainers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Patrick Nelson describes his life in four words -- four words that simultaneously fill his body with excitement, frustration, anxiety and motivation. "My time will come," Nelson said. As we enter the month of September, a little more than four months after the 2020 NFL Draft, Nelson is still chasing NFL dreams. He's still waiting -- almost impatiently -- for that one phone call to join a team as an undrafted free agent. And why shouldn't he be waiting? Nelson was an all-American Athletic Conference first-team selection last year. He set the SMU single-season sacks record in 2019, registering 12 on the year. He also had 80 tackles -- as a safety asked to play a hybrid linebacker role.

Playing SMU's Fox position in 2019, Nelson had 80 tackles and an SMU-record 12 sacks.` (Vladimir Cherry - SMU Football)

He knows he can play at the next level. As with anyone in his position, the wait is becoming more and more taxing, but Nelson is refusing to give up. If anything, he's improved even more. Give credit to one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's premier trainers. Clay Mack has built a dynamic reputation as a defensive backs and linebackers trainer, and his resume includes three first-round NFL Draft picks and six players drafted in the first three rounds. "I met Clay Mack through my SMU connects," Nelson said. "I think it was [defensive backs] Coach [Kevin] Curtis who told me about him first. I first worked out with him in the spring of 2019. "That was the only time I worked with him then. I messed up my ankle, so I really didn't get the chance to work with him. But he always said, 'Stick with me. I'll get you right.'"

My Time Will Come pic.twitter.com/PGmylAWvPI — Pat Nelson (@BigBossPat) August 28, 2020