NFL dreams heightened for Patrick Nelson with help of respected DB trainer
One of SMU's defensive leaders last season is still waiting for an NFL free agency call. In the meanwhile, he's called on the assist of one of the most respected trainers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Patrick Nelson describes his life in four words -- four words that simultaneously fill his body with excitement, frustration, anxiety and motivation.
"My time will come," Nelson said.
As we enter the month of September, a little more than four months after the 2020 NFL Draft, Nelson is still chasing NFL dreams. He's still waiting -- almost impatiently -- for that one phone call to join a team as an undrafted free agent.
And why shouldn't he be waiting? Nelson was an all-American Athletic Conference first-team selection last year. He set the SMU single-season sacks record in 2019, registering 12 on the year. He also had 80 tackles -- as a safety asked to play a hybrid linebacker role.
He knows he can play at the next level. As with anyone in his position, the wait is becoming more and more taxing, but Nelson is refusing to give up.
If anything, he's improved even more.
Give credit to one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's premier trainers. Clay Mack has built a dynamic reputation as a defensive backs and linebackers trainer, and his resume includes three first-round NFL Draft picks and six players drafted in the first three rounds.
"I met Clay Mack through my SMU connects," Nelson said. "I think it was [defensive backs] Coach [Kevin] Curtis who told me about him first. I first worked out with him in the spring of 2019.
"That was the only time I worked with him then. I messed up my ankle, so I really didn't get the chance to work with him. But he always said, 'Stick with me. I'll get you right.'"
Mack has trained a handful of NFL stars, including Jamal Adams (Seattle Seahawks), Jalen Mills (Philadelphia Eagles) and Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints). Nelson said he was training in Prosper and saw Mack working out with a group that included a couple of pro athletes.
He saw the intensity Mack brought. He also saw the levels he took pro athletes -- already established athletes -- and immediately knew he wanted Mack in his corner.
In a matter of weeks, Nelson has improved his speed, strength, agility and overall athleticism. Nelson has been clocked in the 40-yard dash in 4.39 and 4.43 seconds, respectively (hand-held), and, now at 6-0 and 220 pounds, he's vertical jumping 40 inches.
What's important is that Nelson has even more of a hunger to be that much better.
"I never really had that type of work and that skill set before," Nelson said. "I've never had a person like Clay Mack," Nelson said.
Nelson -- who also praised Built 4 It Athletics in Prosper for being a driving force physically -- said he's still continuing to work and stay positive. With COVID-19, everything's been at a standstill with free agency. That said, Nelson wants to be ready.
He believes he'll get that call. It's his job to be set to take full advantage when that opportunity arrives.
"I'm working to better my craft," he said. "That, and staying around positive people."