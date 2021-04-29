Today’s the day. It’s the first round of three that includes seven rounds, 250-plus picks and childhood dreams realized when the NFL Draft begins.

Over the past two days, we’ve gone over where SMU players are currently mocked and where those that aren’t getting mocked could potentially go as undrafted free agents. But now, let’s turn our attention to those about become the next SMU stars, and figure out who could become a draft-day steal in 2025.