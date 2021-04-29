NFL Draft commentary (part 3): Who could be SMU's future picks?
Today’s the day. It’s the first round of three that includes seven rounds, 250-plus picks and childhood dreams realized when the NFL Draft begins.
Over the past two days, we’ve gone over where SMU players are currently mocked and where those that aren’t getting mocked could potentially go as undrafted free agents. But now, let’s turn our attention to those about become the next SMU stars, and figure out who could become a draft-day steal in 2025.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news