News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 17:17:21 -0500') }} football Edit

New SMU offer Jayleen Record talks interest from 'dream school'

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU offered a dynamic playmaker in Dallas Madison's Jayleen Record, who spoke very highly of his hometown offer and the school in general.

In his social media message to the world, Jayleen Record called it "an offer from my dream school."

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Madison athlete -- and reigning District 6-3A Division I Offensive MVP -- added an offer from SMU to his growing list of schools. It was an offer he wasn't ashamed to admit to The HillTopics that he was waiting for.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}