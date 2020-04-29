New SMU offer Jayleen Record talks interest from 'dream school'
SMU offered a dynamic playmaker in Dallas Madison's Jayleen Record, who spoke very highly of his hometown offer and the school in general.
In his social media message to the world, Jayleen Record called it "an offer from my dream school."
Early Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Madison athlete -- and reigning District 6-3A Division I Offensive MVP -- added an offer from SMU to his growing list of schools. It was an offer he wasn't ashamed to admit to The HillTopics that he was waiting for.
