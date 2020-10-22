New SMU hoops commit Zhuric Phelps talks playing for family, home crowd
SMU commit Zhuric Phelps spoke with The HillTopics on playing college ball close to home and what intrigued SMU about his game.
#HEADSUP— The SportsInfluencer (Jabari Johnson) (@HeadsUpSI) October 22, 2020
Congrats to @DuncanvilleBB 2021 G Zhuric Phelps on his commitment to SMU!
A special one headed to the Hilltop! #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/ZTmec8hQ3G
Playing college basketball on a scholarship. Playing ball close to home. Competing in a program that plays in a competitive conference.
It all seemed to hit Duncanville three-star point guard Zhuric Phelps at once -- in a good way. Committing to SMU made sense in that it checked multiple boxes.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news