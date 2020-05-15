News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 11:10:08 -0500') }} football Edit

New SMU commit Trevion Sneed has eyes on 2 as 2021 class additions

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU linebacker commit Trevion Sneed is hoping two players in particular can join him in becoming members of the SMU 2021 class on national signing day.

Mineola, Texas, linebacker Trevion Sneed committed to SMU last Saturday not only with the intention to help change the football culture but also with the goal to add like-minded players to the 2021 class. He's now a commit, which means he now also proudly sports the proverbial recruiter's cap.

