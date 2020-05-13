New commits agree: 'SMU will be great the next 4 years'
The first part of May has SMU ranked among -- and ahead of -- Power 5 stalwarts. There's a noticeable buzz around the Hilltop.
Thirteen days into May -- not even halfway through the month -- and SMU's 2021 class has gone from somewhat low-profile to wholeheartedly intriguing.
Seven commitments in a 10-day span have SMU as a national top-30 program per Rivals.com's 2021 Team Rankings -- and, now, knocking on the door of overtaking Cincinnati for the top recruiting spot in the American Athletic Conference.
