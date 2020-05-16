After spending time in the SEC, TQ Jackson is ready for a new start as a member of the SMU football program.

TQ Jackson, who played at Arkansas, announced his plans to transfer to SMU on Friday. (Courtesy: TQ Jackson)

TQ Jackson is a firm believer in second chances. Back in January, the wide receiver from East Texas from announced his plans to transfer from Arkansas. In a message to fans, he spoke of battling internal issues and needing an opportunity for a fresh start. "At the end of the day, I have to do what's best for me, and as a man you have to do that," Jackson wrote in January. "I have been battling with depression and a lot of problems for some time here now, and it's just best I find a new home where I can get back to my old self." Fast forward to May, and Jackson is back to his regular self. There are no questions or concerns. He has found an inner peace. He has found happiness. On Friday, he announced his new home. SMU is the destination, and Jackson is ready for a football rebirth. "Overall, it's more of a second chance," Jackson said, "but it's also more of a new opportunity."

Never forgetting In three games last season -- a total of 12 snaps, according to PFF -- with Arkansas, Jackson had one catch. And that catch went for 2 yards. Fifteen Razorbacks in 2019 had more catches than the 6-4, 200-pound athlete, a former four-star prospect and national top-50 wide receiver according to Rivals.com. "It was tough leaving the relationships I built, but I knew what I had to do," Jackson said. "If I wanted to get to the next level, I knew I couldn't do it there. I just wasn't fitting in the scheme." When Jackson announced his decision to transfer in January, he had ideas of where he wanted to go. While a few schools were considered, SMU had always been a place he wondered "what if?" He chose Arkansas over SMU and a few other programs during the summer before his senior year at Jefferson High School, but it was the response from the SMU coaching staff after his commitment that will always stay with him. Jackson was recruited to SMU by wide receivers coach David Gru, and it was the hospitality and overall support of Gru, head coach Sonny Dykes and the rest of the staff that he'll never forget. "Coach Gru has been the same guy since they re-offered me when they got to SMU," Jackson said. "Even when I made my decision to go to Arkansas, he was like, 'Congrats, now go be great.' That says a lot about him. "When I was getting recruited in high school, it's been like a family. They've always treated my family well when I came to visit and on my official. Ever since I put my name in the portal, I knew if I went there, it would be all good and they'd take care of me." Jackson next will apply for an NCAA waiver to play immediately. He used his redshirt this past season after only playing in games against Ole Miss, San Jose State and Texas A&M. The move could be one for the books for SMU, which adds Jackson to a solid wide receiver group that already includes Reggie Roberson Jr., Rashee Rice, Judah Bell, Tyler Page, Calvin Wiggins and KeKe Burns -- and will add 2020 signees Danny Gray and Thad Johnson.

Before he played a down in college, Jackson was a standout receiver at Jefferson High School.