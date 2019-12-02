Independence (Kansas) Community College has built a football following thanks to "Last Chance U," the Emmy-nominated series on Netflix. Jamoi Hodge spent a season there and is ready to move to Division I football, as he is a Nebraska commit.

Hodge committed to the Cornhuskers on Nov. 26, but he had an official visit scheduled to SMU this past weekend. He honored the visit, and even though he's committed to Nebraska, he said he left Dallas with a lot on his mind.