NCAA tourney: Sonny Dykes spearheads ACU hoops social media support
Don't get upset if SMU head coach Sonny Dykes with cheering for Abilene Christian during the NCAA Tournament. He has a legitimate reason for rooting for the Wildcats.
March Madness was just that -- madness on Saturday. A handful of double-digit seeds scored upsets throughout the day.
Capping the night was Abilene Christian, a 14th seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, topping No. 3 seed Texas, 53-52, in Indianapolis. Forward Joe Pleasant, a 58.8% free throw shooter entering the game, calmly sank two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, and he then grabbed a desperation heave off a Texas inbounds pass to seal the win.
Abilene Christian is coached by Joe Golding, and one of his biggest fans is SMU head football coach Sonny Dykes -- for a legitimate reason, of course. Golding is Dykes' brother-in-law.
Let’s go @ACU_MBB and @CoachGoldingACU!! Play that defense!!— Sonny Dykes (@CoachDykesSMU) March 21, 2021
Dykes is married to the former Kate Golding, who is the daughter of Joe Golding Jr., one of the winningest girls basketball coaches in Texas. Her grandfather is Joe Golding Sr., who won four state football championships at Wichita Falls and has the field at Memorial Stadium in the city named after him.
Joe Golding, the Abilene Christian coach, is Kate's brother. And Kate's husband, who is preparing for the upcoming SMU spring football schedule, was one of the first on social media to show his support after the Wildcats upset the Longhorns.
Wow just wow!! Yea sir!!!@ACU_MBB @CoachGoldingACU— Sonny Dykes (@CoachDykesSMU) March 21, 2021
Abilene Christian, the Southland Conference Tournament champion, improved to 24-4 on the year and next will face No. 11 seed UCLA for a spot in the Sweet 16.
BUILD THE JOE GOLDING STATUE IN ABILENE!!!!!! LETS GOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VoJNQ9rnO4— Brian Burton (@CoachBurton13) March 21, 2021
