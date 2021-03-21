March Madness was just that -- madness on Saturday. A handful of double-digit seeds scored upsets throughout the day.

Capping the night was Abilene Christian, a 14th seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, topping No. 3 seed Texas, 53-52, in Indianapolis. Forward Joe Pleasant, a 58.8% free throw shooter entering the game, calmly sank two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, and he then grabbed a desperation heave off a Texas inbounds pass to seal the win.

Abilene Christian is coached by Joe Golding, and one of his biggest fans is SMU head football coach Sonny Dykes -- for a legitimate reason, of course. Golding is Dykes' brother-in-law.