News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 19:45:22 -0500') }} football Edit

National top-40 safety Andrew Mukuba hoping to visit SMU soon

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The spring schedule was supposed to be when Austin LBJ safety Andrew Mukuba visited SMU for the first time. He's now hoping to make a trip following the coronavirus outbreak.

Austin LBJ safety Andrew Mukuba, like many other athletes nationwide, was supposed to be planning and taking in unofficial visits this spring. SMU was supposed to be one of his destinations.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread has put an indefinite halt on in-person recruiting, and Mukuba, a three-star prospect and national-top 40 safety in the 2021 class, is stuck at home.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}