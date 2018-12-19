Florida defensive end Nelson Paul took it to the wire before deciding on SMU Wednesday. The Flagler-Palm Coast product made it official by signing his letter of intent, becoming SMU's third defensive lineman of the 2019 class to sign his LOI.

We have Paul listed as an inside linebacker but he'll likely stick as a pass-rushing defensive end at the college level. He has the size to do either. He might have the speed to as well, as he claims to run a 4.5 40-yard dash. Last year, he flashed that pass rushing ability, garnering 21 sacks.

While Rivals has yet to rank Paul, I believe he is a legitimate prospect who will compete for a role as a starter one day.

Paul's signing is SMU's 14th on the first day of the early signing period.