Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial offensive lineman Ezra Oyetade said a lot in a few words when he tweeted one of his latest offers.

"Excited to earn an offer from the Hometown Southern Methodist University," Oyetade tweeted.

"Hometown." That's a word that hits SMU very strongly. It's the goal of recruiting when going after players in and around the Dallas area. The Mustangs want area players to call the campus "home."

And for Oyetade, SMU checks a lot of boxes; proximity just happens to be one of them.