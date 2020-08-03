With decisions from some conferences choosing to play conference-only schedules because of COVID-19, SMU is one of only a handful of FBS football programs still with all 12 games on its schedule.

Per a report by the Austin American-Statesman, SMU's first game against in-state foe Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference will not only happen but also happen a little earlier than expected. The game, originally scheduled for Sept. 5, has been moved up to Aug. 29, according to Texas State beat writer Keff Ciardello of the Austin American-Statesman.