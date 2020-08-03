Moving up the season opener? Report says yes for SMU, Texas State
According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, SMU's first game against Texas State will move up a week.
With decisions from some conferences choosing to play conference-only schedules because of COVID-19, SMU is one of only a handful of FBS football programs still with all 12 games on its schedule.
Per a report by the Austin American-Statesman, SMU's first game against in-state foe Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference will not only happen but also happen a little earlier than expected. The game, originally scheduled for Sept. 5, has been moved up to Aug. 29, according to Texas State beat writer Keff Ciardello of the Austin American-Statesman.
Breaking: #TXST and #SMU have agreed to move up the season opener in San Marcos from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29. Sun Belt keeping nonconference and eight-game conference schedule. Official announcement coming later today. #TXST will begin fall camp this morning.— Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) August 3, 2020
Ciardello added that game attendance will follow social distancing protocol -- including masks, proper capacity and other measures.
No public announcements have been made from either SMU or Texas State as of early Monday morning.
SMU beat Texas State , 47-17, in last year's matchup at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It was a breakout game for then-freshman running back TJ McDaniel, who rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on only eight attempts.