 Moving up the season opener? Report says yes for SMU, Texas State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-03 08:40:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Moving up the season opener? Report says yes for SMU, Texas State

The HillTopics
Staff

According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, SMU's first game against Texas State will move up a week.

Running back TJ McDaniel, as a freshman, rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns against Texas State last year.
Running back TJ McDaniel, as a freshman, rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns against Texas State last year. (SMU Football: Vladimir Cherry)

With decisions from some conferences choosing to play conference-only schedules because of COVID-19, SMU is one of only a handful of FBS football programs still with all 12 games on its schedule.

Per a report by the Austin American-Statesman, SMU's first game against in-state foe Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference will not only happen but also happen a little earlier than expected. The game, originally scheduled for Sept. 5, has been moved up to Aug. 29, according to Texas State beat writer Keff Ciardello of the Austin American-Statesman.

Ciardello added that game attendance will follow social distancing protocol -- including masks, proper capacity and other measures.

No public announcements have been made from either SMU or Texas State as of early Monday morning.

SMU beat Texas State , 47-17, in last year's matchup at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It was a breakout game for then-freshman running back TJ McDaniel, who rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on only eight attempts.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}