{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 10:40:57 -0600') }}

Motivated Feron Hunt can be X-factor in SMU's 2020 finish

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Feron Hunt had a big game last Saturday against Temple. It was the first time he played 30 minutes in a game since mid-January.

Feron Hunt leads the team in rebounding despite coming off the bench the last five games.
Feron Hunt admitted it. He had been upset.

Back tightness entering a Jan. 18 home matchup with Temple saw his streak of 16 games as a starter snapped. And while his back hadn't hindered him from stepping on the basketball court, he hasn't started for the Mustangs in the last five games.

In fact, a player averaging better than 32 minutes a contest through the first 16 games had watched his playing time slide significantly for his next four games.

