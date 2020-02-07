Motivated Feron Hunt can be X-factor in SMU's 2020 finish
Feron Hunt had a big game last Saturday against Temple. It was the first time he played 30 minutes in a game since mid-January.
Feron Hunt admitted it. He had been upset.
Back tightness entering a Jan. 18 home matchup with Temple saw his streak of 16 games as a starter snapped. And while his back hadn't hindered him from stepping on the basketball court, he hasn't started for the Mustangs in the last five games.
In fact, a player averaging better than 32 minutes a contest through the first 16 games had watched his playing time slide significantly for his next four games.
