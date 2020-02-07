Feron Hunt admitted it. He had been upset.

Back tightness entering a Jan. 18 home matchup with Temple saw his streak of 16 games as a starter snapped. And while his back hadn't hindered him from stepping on the basketball court, he hasn't started for the Mustangs in the last five games.

In fact, a player averaging better than 32 minutes a contest through the first 16 games had watched his playing time slide significantly for his next four games.