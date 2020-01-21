News More News
Lucky No. 13: OT Jacoby Jackson talks newest offer from SMU

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Mansfield Summit 2021 offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson added SMU to a growing list of offers. SMU was No. 13 for him.

Arlington, Texas, three-star 2021 offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson, at first glance, is an intriguing specimen. He stands 6-6, weighs 315 pounds and has a wingspan of nearly 7 feet.

Watching game film, Jackson is an aggressive blocker at the tackle position. The Mansfield Summit High School junior describes himself as a "finisher" -- and college scouts agree, as he has 13 reported offers.

SMU was the latest school to officially recognize his talent, as Jackson reported an offer from the Mustangs on Tuesday. It was his seventh in-state offer and his third from the American Athletic Conference, the other two being Houston and Tulsa.

