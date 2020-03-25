Louisiana LB Andrew Jones talks SMU offer, preparing to announce top 10
New Orleans three-star linebacker Andrew Jones added an SMU offer to his list Wednesday. Can the Mustangs make his upcoming top 10?
A quick view at New Orleans linebacker Andrew Jones is enough to check a few boxes for several college football programs. At 6-1 and 210 pounds, the John Ehret High School defender has a knack for being around the football and making big plays.
His triple-digit tackle numbers serve as exhibit A. His highlight tape is exhibit B.
Jones picked up an SMU offer Wednesday morning and now has a dozen offers altogether. SMU is a school to watch, as Jones prepares to trim down his offer list in a matter of weeks.
