A quick view at New Orleans linebacker Andrew Jones is enough to check a few boxes for several college football programs. At 6-1 and 210 pounds, the John Ehret High School defender has a knack for being around the football and making big plays.

His triple-digit tackle numbers serve as exhibit A. His highlight tape is exhibit B.

Jones picked up an SMU offer Wednesday morning and now has a dozen offers altogether. SMU is a school to watch, as Jones prepares to trim down his offer list in a matter of weeks.