News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 17:15:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisiana LB Andrew Jones talks SMU offer, preparing to announce top 10

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

New Orleans three-star linebacker Andrew Jones added an SMU offer to his list Wednesday. Can the Mustangs make his upcoming top 10?

A quick view at New Orleans linebacker Andrew Jones is enough to check a few boxes for several college football programs. At 6-1 and 210 pounds, the John Ehret High School defender has a knack for being around the football and making big plays.

His triple-digit tackle numbers serve as exhibit A. His highlight tape is exhibit B.

Jones picked up an SMU offer Wednesday morning and now has a dozen offers altogether. SMU is a school to watch, as Jones prepares to trim down his offer list in a matter of weeks.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}