Louisiana DL J'mari Monette discusses latest offer from SMU
Offer No. 7 for Alexandria, Louisiana, defensive lineman J'mari Monette comes from a program he followed via TV last season.
Alexandria, Louisiana, three-star defensive lineman J'mari Monette admits he doesn't know much about SMU as a whole, but he's a college football fan. The multiple games played on an ESPN affiliate during the 2020 season allowed him to get a ton of looks at the Mustangs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news