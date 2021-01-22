Football rarely takes a back seat for Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2022 running back Marlon Gunn, but when it does, you can find Gunn enjoying his favorite hobbies. Either he is cutting hair, or he is working on cars.

And much like when he's performing his hobbies, football gets all of his attention to where he wants to be as perfect as possible. The high school season is over, but with the recruiting season alive and well, Gunn is ready to show why he's nationally ranked as a Rivals200 player.