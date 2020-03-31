Louisiana 3-star DB Jah'von Grigsby discusses positives of SMU offer
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three-star safety Jah'von Grigsby is weighing options but believes his new offer from SMU checks a lot of boxes.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three-star safety Jah'von Grigsby considers himself a versatile player for a variety of reasons.
Need him contained in the box? Done. Need him to be a downhill attacker? Done.
Need him as a reliable coverage option? Done. Need him to play a different position altogether? Again, done.
"Any position on the field, I'll do it," Grigsby said, "I just like making plays."
Playmakers are always welcomed on a college campus, and SMU has recognized what the 6-0, 185-pound athlete, who represents Scotlandville Magnet High School, can bring to the table. Grigsby was offered by the Mustangs on Monday, and he now has a dozen reported offers.
