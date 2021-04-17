Louisiana 3-star ATH, SMU target Roman Pitre talks recruiting
Rivals Camp Series - Dallas featured Baton Rouge, Louisiana's Roman Pitre, a do-it-all athlete who has an offer from the Mustangs.
COPPELL, Texas -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three-star athlete Roman Pitre is just that -- an athlete.
He's built a reputation for being a good basketball player, and on the football field, he's played a variety of positions -- on both sides of the field.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news