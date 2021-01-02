New Year's Day is a time for many to rest, but the SMU coaching staff had a no-days-off mentality and took to recruiting the 2022 class. One of Louisiana's top defensive backs is on SMU's radar.

Lafayette, Louisiana, three-star cornerback Jordan Allen reported an SMU offer on New Year's Day. Offered by cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis, Allen is a 6-0, 180-pound defender who was a standout for Lafayette Christian Academy, which won its fourth consecutive Louisiana state championship last month.