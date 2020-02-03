Louisiana 2021 DE Gharin Stansbury recaps weekend at SMU
2021 defensive end Gharin Stansbury took his first trip to SMU over the weekend. He left with an offer and plenty of reasons to call SMU home.
With Super Bowl LIV on television, Franklin, Louisiana, 2021 defender Gharin Stansbury spent the weekend in Dallas learning the ropes about SMU. It was the final weekend for SMU coaches to connect with recruits, as the dead period started on Monday.
As Stansbury returned to Louisiana, following a junior day experience to remember at SMU, he was reminded during the ride home of why many recruits speak so highly of head coach Sonny Dykes and the rest of the SMU coaching staff. Stansbury left with positive vibes and said he'd like to make a return trip to the Hilltop soon.
