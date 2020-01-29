Loss at Cincy a stern reminder for SMU to stay sharp
SMU's loss Tuesday at Cincinnati was a reminder that staying sharp is critical in a competitive league like the AAC.
Roughly 24 hours since tipoff from Tuesday's game, the SMU men's basketball team is back home trying to put the immediate past -- and its broad spectrum -- behind it. A classic "good, bad and ugly" adage described SMU's two-game road stint.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news