In four games, SMU kicker Chris Naggar has made 7 of 7 field goals, including the game-winner against Memphis on Saturday. (Rob Graham)

Chris Naggar played similar scenarios in his mind thousands of times. Game-winning field goal. Left hash. Thirteen seconds left to play. Score is tied. As SMU's kicker set up Saturday evening, Memphis calls a timeout. And then calls another. The second timeout, Naggar chooses to go through the kicking motion, as the ball is snapped milliseconds after the Tigers take their second straight timeout. The kick goes through the uprights. It doesn't count for points, but it goes through. Finally, the play goes live. Snapper Will Benton hikes to holder Derek Green. Laces are out. It's a perfect snap. Naggar goes through his routine, plants and delivers a kick good for a 43-yard try. It was so strong that it would have been good from 60. This is the type of story SMU didn't have last year. And this is why Naggar is getting recognition similar to a quarterback, running or wide receiver for any other team. He is that missing link for SMU. And he's a big reason why the Mustangs are the only 4-0 FBS team in the country and currently ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll. "We need to score touchdowns," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. "But when we send Chris out there, you have the feeling that he's going to make him."

Living the dream Instead of celebrating incessantly after making the winning kick, Naggar (pronounced nuh-GARR) remained calm and content. He tapped his teammates on their helmets to show appreciation for blocking the Memphis defenders looking for a momentum-changing field-goal block. Naggar then held up nine fingers to the SMU sideline, reminding teammates that there were still nine seconds left in the game. He knew that anything could happen in nine seconds. Especially with a Memphis team so explosive. He also knew that he had done his job -- something he wasn't worried about. "I had no doubt it was going in. [Memphis] could have called 17 more timeouts," Naggar said. It was a scenario Naggar said he had been playing in his mind for about the final six minutes of the game. It also was a situation he said every kicker dreams about growing up. As a graduate transfer from Texas, Naggar said he grew up watching the Longhorns and still remembers a certain Thanksgiving Day kick in 2011. "Back when I was younger, I was a big Texas fan growing up, and I saw Justin Tucker hit a game-winner against [Texas] A&M," Naggar said. "That's really what sealed the deal for me in wanting to be a kicker." After Saturday, Naggar now has a memory of his own. And it came against a ranked Memphis team that SMU hadn't beaten since 2013. "He's got a lot of confidence," Dykes said, "and our players believe in him."

Chris Naggar's special teams play has been a reason why the Mustangs are off to a 4-0 start. (Rob Graham)

Past connections Naggar and quarterback Shane Buechele were teammates at Texas from 2016-18. They actually grew up minutes from each other in Arlington and played against each other in high school. Naggar went to Arlington High; Buechele went to Lamar High. While at Texas, Naggar redshirted his freshman year and didn't play his first two seasons. As a junior, he saw action as a punter and minimal time as a kickoff specialist. Naggar graduated and decided to play one more season closer to home at SMU. He was a welcomed addition and someone who came with tons of attention, as speculation arose early spring that he would be coming to the Hilltop. "I always knew he was talented and had a big leg," Buechele said of Naggar. "At Texas, it just didn't work out for him, so he came here, and he's done some really good things for us. I'm thankful that he's here." "On my visit [to SMU]," Naggar added, "Coach Dykes spoke on how they needed to improve on special teams. Leading up to this game, in meetings, we would watch last year's game. "It was clear we needed to step it up. I'm just glad I could play a part."