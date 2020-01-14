News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 21:48:34 -0600') }} football Edit

LB signee Mason Mastrov arrives from California: 'It's great to be home'

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Mason Mastrov committed to SMU in June and has been waiting a long time to permanently get to campus. He made it to the Hilltop Tuesday night.

Linebacker signee Mason Mastrov is in Dallas and ready to be an impact player for SMU.
Linebacker signee Mason Mastrov is in Dallas and ready to be an impact player for SMU. (Rivals.com)

Tuesday night, Moraga, California, outside linebacker Mason Mastrov uttered five words that happened to put a smile on his face after a quick thought.

"Just touched down at home," Mastrov told The HillTopics -- with the key word being "home."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}