LB pledge Izaiah Kelley: 'SMU is still my No. 1 pick'
Lubbock Coronado linebacker Izaiah Kelley has watched his recruiting rise in the past months, but as he tells The HillTopics, he remains a solid SMU commit.
Lubbock Coronado linebacker Izaiah Kelley can always tell the story of how he was the first public commitment of SMU's 2021 class. The three-star defender announced his verbal pledge on Nov. 11.
SMU was Kelley's first offer, but since then, he's added four more offers to his list, including Big 12 schools Oklahoma State and Kansas. The Oklahoma State offer is the most recent, as the Cowboys entered the race on Wednesday.
With players like Kelley, part of the recruiting process for SMU is all about winning over talent. Another major part is keeping the talent once they're committed. It's a repeated routine for many college football programs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news