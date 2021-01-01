LB Delano Robinson to return for 5th year
The 2021 calendar year got off to a great start for the SMU football team, as the Mustangs received outstanding news on one of its defensive leaders.
Linebacker Delano Robinson, the team's leader in tackles in 2020, announced on social media that he will return for a fifth year in 2021. The NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, and Robinson, a senior, will take advantage.
One last ride...🐎 pic.twitter.com/kZMHj0HZAI— D-ROB (@DelanoShowtime) January 1, 2021
A 6-0, 238-pounder from Denton, Texas, Robinson registered a team-best 77 tackles (51 solo) and three sacks in 10 games for the Mustangs. He recorded eight tackles in five games last season, including an 11-tackle performance in an October win against then-ranked Memphis.
In his four-year career at SMU, Robinson has accounted for 213 tackles, five pass deflections and four fumble recoveries.