The College Football Playoff selection show will kick off at 11 a.m. CT Sunday on ESPN. The New Year Six bowl game pairings are set to be revealed at 2 p.m. CT, and the rest of the bowl slate is expected to follow.

By 2:30 p.m. CT, SMU should know its bowl destination. As of Saturday afternoon, it's merely speculation -- even from within the SMU football offices. Don't buy into the idea that insiders know where their teams are going to play; no one knows.

Consider the process similar to how college basketball selection processes are run -- a lot of projections, but no facts until the show starts.