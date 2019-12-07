News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 16:56:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Latest bowl projections for SMU as Sunday's selection show nears

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

No one truly knows where SMU is headed for its bowl, but here are projections from 10 national media outlets. Half of them agree on one bowl in particular.

SMU fans will find out when and where the Mustangs will play their bowl on Sunday.
SMU fans will find out when and where the Mustangs will play their bowl on Sunday. (Damon sayles)

The College Football Playoff selection show will kick off at 11 a.m. CT Sunday on ESPN. The New Year Six bowl game pairings are set to be revealed at 2 p.m. CT, and the rest of the bowl slate is expected to follow.

By 2:30 p.m. CT, SMU should know its bowl destination. As of Saturday afternoon, it's merely speculation -- even from within the SMU football offices. Don't buy into the idea that insiders know where their teams are going to play; no one knows.

Consider the process similar to how college basketball selection processes are run -- a lot of projections, but no facts until the show starts.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}