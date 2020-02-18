Southern Methodist University. Those three words are important to the SMU men's basketball team -- more so now and in a more clear context than some may assume.

After a 73-72 overtime win Saturday against Houston, SMU showed itself to be a gritty, determined team against the American Athletic Conference's leader. Three days prior, the Mustangs showed similar resiliency in holding off a determined Connecticut team, 79-75.

Last week, the Mustangs made sure the S in SMU proudly stood for the proper first part of the longstanding educational facility in University Park -- and not for something else the Mustang players heard while in practice.