Last week showed SMU basketball passing the toughness test
Members of the SMU basketball team wanted to make sure the S in SMU didn't stand for "soft" in a hard-fought overtime win against Houston
Southern Methodist University. Those three words are important to the SMU men's basketball team -- more so now and in a more clear context than some may assume.
After a 73-72 overtime win Saturday against Houston, SMU showed itself to be a gritty, determined team against the American Athletic Conference's leader. Three days prior, the Mustangs showed similar resiliency in holding off a determined Connecticut team, 79-75.
Last week, the Mustangs made sure the S in SMU proudly stood for the proper first part of the longstanding educational facility in University Park -- and not for something else the Mustang players heard while in practice.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news