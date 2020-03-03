After visiting SMU on Jan. 26 for a junior day, Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge defensive end Braylen Jackson has watched his recruiting process take a noticeable uptick. Four of his seven total offers came in the month of February, and his latest offer, from Kansas, came two days ago.

SMU was offer No. 2 overall for the 6-4, 270-pound, three-star strong-side defensive end. And with SMU being his first in-state offer -- as he was offered by defensive line coach Randall Joyner -- it's one that will always hold weight for him.