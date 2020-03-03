Lake Ridge DE Braylen Jackson describes latest SMU trip as 'amazing'
Mansfield Lake Ridge defensive end Braylen Jackson had some good things to say about SMU as he made a return trip to campus on Sunday.
After visiting SMU on Jan. 26 for a junior day, Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge defensive end Braylen Jackson has watched his recruiting process take a noticeable uptick. Four of his seven total offers came in the month of February, and his latest offer, from Kansas, came two days ago.
SMU was offer No. 2 overall for the 6-4, 270-pound, three-star strong-side defensive end. And with SMU being his first in-state offer -- as he was offered by defensive line coach Randall Joyner -- it's one that will always hold weight for him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news