The HillTopics spoke with Jon Kirby, publisher of Jayhawk Slant, Rivals.com's Kansas affiliate, about Uzo-Diribe and offered thoughts on what he could bring to the Hilltop.

Uzo-Diribe was the outside linebackers coach at Kansas last season, but he was a four-year letterwinner as a defensive end at Colorado from 2010-13. After signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2015, he went on to focus on a coaching career and served as a defensive graduate assistant at Colorado from 2016-18.

Chidera Uzo-Diribe had been on the job for a few days prior to SMU officially announcing him as the new defensive line coach on Thursday. He's taken over coaching duties for Randall Joyner , who left SMU for Ole Miss, and he's already made an impression on the recruiting trail.

TH: What do you think Chidera's immediate impact will be as a D-line coach for SMU?

JK: The word is he has a good relationship with Jim Leavitt, so there is a past connection. Chidera was well-liked at Kansas and was a quick riser.





You've known him for quite some time. How would you describe him to SMU fans?

A great person and every bit as good of a coach. He's got a very calm demeanor. We didn't get to watch a lot of practice, but I'm sure he has a side where he can turn up the intensity.





He was well-liked by the players. From a recruiting standpoint, what type of guy is Chidera? How impactful was he at KU?

He's a very good recruiter. Being young, he relates well to the recruits, and based off the interviews I did with many of them, he was very thorough. He's got good ties in California.





Randall Joyner was a well-liked D-line coach because of his authenticity. What's a word you'd use to describe Chidera? And why?

I don't know if there is a word, but I think what makes him good is the cool and calm way he has about him. He doesn't seem like a coach that gets too high or low.