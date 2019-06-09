News More News
Kilgore College LB Brian Holloway says it's SMU

Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics
@JacobProthro
Staff

Kilgore College linebacker Brian Holloway made it official Sunday afternoon, announcing that he is committed to playing football at SMU.

Holloway, a native of League City, announced the news via Twitter.

The six-foot, 205-pound inside linebacker played one season at Kilgore. He joins SMU with three seasons of eligibility remaining and can play next season.

Holloway joins a host of former JUCO players on the defensive side of the football. SMU will count on some of them, including Sam Westfall, Trevor Denbow and Robert Hayes Jr. next season.


