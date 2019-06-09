Kilgore College LB Brian Holloway says it's SMU
Kilgore College linebacker Brian Holloway made it official Sunday afternoon, announcing that he is committed to playing football at SMU.
Holloway, a native of League City, announced the news via Twitter.
Extremely blessed and excited to announce I am officially committed to play football at SMU!✌🏽#PONYUP #MTXE #JUCOPRODUCT pic.twitter.com/KUKeipHqAV— Brian Holloway (@BrianHolloway15) June 9, 2019
The six-foot, 205-pound inside linebacker played one season at Kilgore. He joins SMU with three seasons of eligibility remaining and can play next season.
Holloway joins a host of former JUCO players on the defensive side of the football. SMU will count on some of them, including Sam Westfall, Trevor Denbow and Robert Hayes Jr. next season.