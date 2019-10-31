Earlier this week, SMU coach Sonny Dykes gave a lot of praise to the Memphis football team. He spoke highly of an offense featuring running back Kenneth Gainwell, and he talked about how the Tigers have won the last five games against the Mustangs.

Dykes also spoke briefly about Memphis' special teams unit. What goes unnoticed -- because of the team's potent offensive attack -- is that Memphis has a punter in Adam Williams who is averaging 46 yards per punt, a kicker in Riley Patterson who has missed only one PAT and is 7 of 9 from field goals, and a return unit that has scored two touchdowns this season.

