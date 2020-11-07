{{ timeAgo('2020-11-07 16:42:39 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Key takeaways from SMU's win over Temple
Damon Sayles
•
TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.
SMU's 47-23 win over Temple Saturday afternoon brought about a few takeaways.
No. 18 SMU used a dominating second half to earn a convincing victory over Temple Saturday afternoon. Here are a few takeaways from the win.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news