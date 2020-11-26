Davis enters the record books

Kendric Davis put himself in rare air Wednesday night. In addition to scoring a career-high 33 points, he also put himself in the record books and topped a 45 -year-old feat.

Davis' 33 points was the most ever by an SMU player in a season opener. He surpassed the great Ira Terrell, who scored 30 against Saint Louis in November 1975.

"The game plan was just to come out and give whatever the defense gave me," Davis said. "In the first half, I was getting my rhythm back. We haven't played in a year and a half, no scrimmages, no nothing. After I got rhythm, I just took what the defense gave me.

"Some nights, you just know when it's your night. I think [Wednesday] was that night."

In addition to his 33 points, Davis also made 11 of 15 shots and all eight of his free throw attempts. Davis additionally had five assists and four rebounds.

Head coach Tim Jankovich mentioned earlier in the week that Davis looked like a much-improved player from last season.

"It looks I was right on that one," Jankovich said. "I'm not always right, as you well know ... but that one was pretty easy. We see it every day in practice. He's just turned into a great player in a lot of different areas.

"What I love is I don't think he's as close to as good as he can be when it's all said and done."