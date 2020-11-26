Key takeaways from SMU's season-opening win vs. Sam Houston State
Here are some key takeaways from SMU's 97-67 win over Sam Houston State Wednesday night.
Davis enters the record books
Kendric Davis put himself in rare air Wednesday night. In addition to scoring a career-high 33 points, he also put himself in the record books and topped a 45 -year-old feat.
Davis' 33 points was the most ever by an SMU player in a season opener. He surpassed the great Ira Terrell, who scored 30 against Saint Louis in November 1975.
"The game plan was just to come out and give whatever the defense gave me," Davis said. "In the first half, I was getting my rhythm back. We haven't played in a year and a half, no scrimmages, no nothing. After I got rhythm, I just took what the defense gave me.
"Some nights, you just know when it's your night. I think [Wednesday] was that night."
In addition to his 33 points, Davis also made 11 of 15 shots and all eight of his free throw attempts. Davis additionally had five assists and four rebounds.
Head coach Tim Jankovich mentioned earlier in the week that Davis looked like a much-improved player from last season.
"It looks I was right on that one," Jankovich said. "I'm not always right, as you well know ... but that one was pretty easy. We see it every day in practice. He's just turned into a great player in a lot of different areas.
"What I love is I don't think he's as close to as good as he can be when it's all said and done."
Jankovich talks Jolly's absence
All-AAC guard Tyson Jolly did not play in Wednesday's game, but he was on the bench with his players in street clothes.
Jankovich told reporters on Monday that Jolly was dealing with personal issues; on Wednesday, he spoke more about Jolly and quickly silenced any additional rumors.
"Tyson was not suspended," Jankovich said. "He is just going through some rough times, personally. I can't speak for if or when he will be returning, but I am hopeful.
"I know it sounds vague, but in protecting him, really that's pretty much all I can say."
Jolly was SMU's leading scorer last season, averaging 14.5 points per contest.
An update on McNeill's injury
Darius McNeill hasn't played a college basketball game in 20 months. The Cal transfer and SMU were hoping Wednesday would be his first action in an SMU uniform after sitting last season after losing his NCAA transfer appeal.
Unfortunately, the Mustangs will have to wait a little longer for McNeill's debut. He suffered a left hand injury in practice and didn't suit up for SMU against Sam Houston State. He was wearing a brace on the bench.
"I'm going to say it's a little bit day to day," Jankovich said of McNeill's status. "I'm very hopeful he'll be back soon. I'm very hopeful he'd be back by Monday's game."
SMU hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday.
Assists leader is an SMU big
If you chose Davis -- last year's assist leader in the entire American Athletic Conference -- to lead the Mustangs in that category Wednesday, you'd be wrong.
Ethan Chargois finished with 12 points in a win, but it was the senior's game-high six assists that proved to be one of the most underrated stories of the night. Chargois also added four rebounds in the win, despite playing only 22 of the game's 40 minutes.
"I've been really, really happy with Ethan for a good while now," Jankovich said. "Last year was a disappointment, and I know he'd say the same thing, but his focus has changed.
"I feel his urgency. He's had a lot of good practices for us. He's a great passer. He's such a versatile player. I love him when he's highly focused."
Unsung catalysts after Game 1
It's only one game, but SMU saw two players step up Wednesday who weren't as serviceable last season.
William Douglas, who has been battling injury and illness for a year, had a career-high 15 points against Sam Houston. The redshirt junior made 6 of 9 shots from the floor.
Also, Charles Smith IV scored 11 points and added five rebounds in Wednesday's win. Both statistics are career highs for the sophomore.
Strong games by Douglas and Smith on a consistent basis could make SMU that much more dangerous on the perimeter. The Mustangs already have solid guard play with Davis, Jolly and Emmanuel Bandoumel.