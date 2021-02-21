Curtis spent the last three seasons with Sonny Dykes . He now will be reunited with Baylor coach Dave Aranda , as he played safety at Texas Tech while Aranda was on the Red Raider staff.

SMU cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis has accepted the same position at Baylor, according to a press release by Baylor Football on Sunday.

"Kevin has always been that guy that was a great player, and an even better person," Aranda said via Baylor release. "He's gone on to really learn and grow in the game of football. He's become a great teacher of the game. I really appreciate that he teaches football as a platform to grow as a person. I know that he is going to be a great addition to our staff."

Curtis is the third SMU coach to leave for a Power 5 job from the 2020 staff. Curtis joins Kevin Kane (Illinois) and Randall Joyner (Ole Miss) as coaches Dykes will need replace for the 2021 season.