Kevin Curtis named new CB coach at Baylor
SMU cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis has accepted the same position at Baylor, according to a press release by Baylor Football on Sunday.
Curtis spent the last three seasons with Sonny Dykes. He now will be reunited with Baylor coach Dave Aranda, as he played safety at Texas Tech while Aranda was on the Red Raider staff.
Welcome to Baylor, @coachkcurtis!— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) February 21, 2021
"Kevin has always been that guy that was a great player, and an even better person," Aranda said via Baylor release. "He's gone on to really learn and grow in the game of football. He's become a great teacher of the game. I really appreciate that he teaches football as a platform to grow as a person. I know that he is going to be a great addition to our staff."
Curtis is the third SMU coach to leave for a Power 5 job from the 2020 staff. Curtis joins Kevin Kane (Illinois) and Randall Joyner (Ole Miss) as coaches Dykes will need replace for the 2021 season.