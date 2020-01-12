Katy, Texas, cornerback Bryan Massey was a one-time UTSA commit, but with the departure of head coach Frank Wilson, he decided to reopen his recruiting process. That could be the opening SMU needed to build its 2020 class in time for the February signing period.

The Mustangs extended an offer to Massey on Friday, and the speedy, 5-11, 180- pound defender now has SMU in his immediate plans to officially visit.