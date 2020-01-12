News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-12 09:16:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Katy CB Bryan Massey eyeing late-month official visit to SMU

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU is in excellent shape to officially host a former UTSA commit in Katy cornerback Bryan Massey.

Katy cornerback Bryan Massey was offered by SMU on Friday.
Katy cornerback Bryan Massey was offered by SMU on Friday. (Twitter: @Bryanmassey13)

Katy, Texas, cornerback Bryan Massey was a one-time UTSA commit, but with the departure of head coach Frank Wilson, he decided to reopen his recruiting process. That could be the opening SMU needed to build its 2020 class in time for the February signing period.

The Mustangs extended an offer to Massey on Friday, and the speedy, 5-11, 180- pound defender now has SMU in his immediate plans to officially visit.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}