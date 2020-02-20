SMU signed a player from Katy High School during the February signing period in speedy cornerback Bryan Massey. With players already on the roster like offensive lineman Hayden Howerton and linebacker Garrett Madison, it's easy to see that the recruiting pipeline between SMU and Katy is growing.

SMU would love to score big with a definite player to watch in 2022 defensive end Malick Sylla. A monster physically at 6-6 and 235 pounds, Sylla added an SMU offer to his growing list -- a list that is nearing double-digit offers.