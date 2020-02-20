News More News
football

Katy 2022 DE Malick Sylla values new offer from SMU

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
SMU signed a player from Katy in the 2020 class. The Mustangs are hoping to add another in big 2022 DE Malick Sylla.

SMU signed a player from Katy High School during the February signing period in speedy cornerback Bryan Massey. With players already on the roster like offensive lineman Hayden Howerton and linebacker Garrett Madison, it's easy to see that the recruiting pipeline between SMU and Katy is growing.

SMU would love to score big with a definite player to watch in 2022 defensive end Malick Sylla. A monster physically at 6-6 and 235 pounds, Sylla added an SMU offer to his growing list -- a list that is nearing double-digit offers.

