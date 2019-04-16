Just in: SMU lands Cal transfer G Darius McNeill
Texas product Darius McNeill is coming back to his home state.
The Houston native announced Tuesday that he would be transferring from Cal to SMU.
“Follow where he lead and eat where he feed. “ 🙏🏽 #Nextchapter🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/7ITYlvkV55— Darius Mcneill ⛹🏽 (@Dboogie_1) April 17, 2019
McNeill played two seasons at Cal. As a freshman, he set a freshman record with 67 3-pointers. Last year, he played mostly point guard and averaged 11 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor. From behind the 3-point arc, McNeill shot 34.9 percent as a sophomore.
He'll have to sit out next season unless he's granted a transfer waiver by the NCAA.
McNeill is the second high-profile guard transfer that SMU has reeled in in recent weeks. Last week, the team landed Trinity Valley College guard Tyson Jolly.