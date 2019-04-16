The Houston native announced Tuesday that he would be transferring from Cal to SMU.

“Follow where he lead and eat where he feed. “ 🙏🏽 #Nextchapter 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/7ITYlvkV55

McNeill played two seasons at Cal. As a freshman, he set a freshman record with 67 3-pointers. Last year, he played mostly point guard and averaged 11 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor. From behind the 3-point arc, McNeill shot 34.9 percent as a sophomore.

He'll have to sit out next season unless he's granted a transfer waiver by the NCAA.

McNeill is the second high-profile guard transfer that SMU has reeled in in recent weeks. Last week, the team landed Trinity Valley College guard Tyson Jolly.



