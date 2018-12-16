JUST IN: Jonathan McGill flips to Stanford
SMU's 2019 recruiting class took a big blow Sunday as Jonathan McGill, its highest-rated commit in the class, announced he is going to sign with Stanford instead.
McGill had been a Mustang pledge since October.
100 % COMMITTED I will be signing my NLI Wednesday at 8:00 am in the Coppell High School fieldhouse‼️ #CardClass19🌲 pic.twitter.com/2i8dyF6Rkw— Jonathan McGill (@OriginalMcGill3) December 16, 2018
He had been one of several highly rated, 2019 defensive backs who committed to SMU. The Mustangs still have five defensive backs committed in the class, including Brandon Crossley, Donald Clay and Xavier Gipson.
Steele defensive back Chace Cromartie and Mesa C.C.'s Sam Westfall both visited SMU this weekend.
McGill's flip leaves SMU with 19 commitments in the class.