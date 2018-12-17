Sunday, it lost defensive back commit Jonathan McGill to Stanford. Then today, it lost Little Elm's Brandon Crossley to Colorado State.

It's been a brutal two days for SMU.

COMMITTED!!!! Signing Wednesday @Little Elm hs in the Bistro @8am come support!!!! pic.twitter.com/5xq55Tdfab

The two players were among SMU's top recruits in the class. Crossley committed to the Mustangs in August over Texas Tech.

Sonny Dykes and his staff landed another defensive back Monday in Chace Cromartie out of Steele.

SMU's class remains at 19 and now has five defensive backs, four of which are high school products.