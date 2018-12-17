Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-17 15:58:13 -0600') }} football Edit

JUST IN: Crossley flips to CSU

Neijtq5ggrgf49ojhcyw
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
Staff

It's been a brutal two days for SMU.

Sunday, it lost defensive back commit Jonathan McGill to Stanford. Then today, it lost Little Elm's Brandon Crossley to Colorado State.

The two players were among SMU's top recruits in the class. Crossley committed to the Mustangs in August over Texas Tech.

Sonny Dykes and his staff landed another defensive back Monday in Chace Cromartie out of Steele.

SMU's class remains at 19 and now has five defensive backs, four of which are high school products.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}