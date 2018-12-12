Sources confirmed the news to Nikki Chavanelle of HawgBeat.com, who tweeted it Wednesday morning.

Per source, #SMU QB Ben Hicks is in the transfer portal. There’s no doubt he’ll be looked at as an option for Arkansas. #WPS

Hicks threw for 2,582 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. His 9,081 career passing yards are a school record, as are his 71 touchdown passes. Over three seasons, Hicks completed 56.7 percent of his passes and had a 15-19 record as a starter.

After SMU lost its first three games, Hicks was benched in favor of Will Brown. He led SMU to an overtime win over Navy before regaining his starting job in SMU’s seventh game of the season, against Tulane. After Hicks was benched, he threw for 2,106 yards with 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, completing 58 percent of his passes.

In 2017, he led SMU to a top-10 finish in total offense. SMU's head coach and offensive coordinator from that season are both at Arkansas.

His likely departure leaves SMU’s quarterback job wide open. We'll touch on that in a later post.

Hicks has one year of eligibility left. He has already graduated, meaning he can play immediately.