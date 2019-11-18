Junior Aho first arrived in the United States in January. Originally from Nice, France, he found his way to the U.S. by way of football, accepting an opportunity to play JUCO ball at New Mexico Military Institute.

It didn't take long for the 6-3, 255-pound defensive end to make an impact. During his freshman year at NMMI, he recorded 37 tackles (eight for loss), 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery -- which he returned for a touchdown last month against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College -- in nine games.

Not bad for someone has only started playing organized football in 2015 back in France.