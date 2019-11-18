News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 14:12:24 -0600') }} football Edit

JUCO DE Junior Aho talks SMU offer, time in US after moving from France

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

In a short time living in the United States, Junior Aho, a standout for the U-19 National Team in France, has become a highly touted JUCO prospect.

Junior Aho first arrived in the United States in January. Originally from Nice, France, he found his way to the U.S. by way of football, accepting an opportunity to play JUCO ball at New Mexico Military Institute.

It didn't take long for the 6-3, 255-pound defensive end to make an impact. During his freshman year at NMMI, he recorded 37 tackles (eight for loss), 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery -- which he returned for a touchdown last month against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College -- in nine games.

Not bad for someone has only started playing organized football in 2015 back in France.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}