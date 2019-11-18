JUCO DB target Jakorian Bennett has SMU in top 6
Hutchinson Community College defensive back Jakorian Bennett has SMU on a top list with five Power 5 schools.
Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College cornerback Jakorian Bennett is expected to be a December graduate, a mid-year signee and an early enrollee at the school of his choice. He nearly has 30 offers to choose from.
Sunday evening, the 5-11, 193-pound sophomore defensive back trimmed his long list down to a top six, and SMU made the cut. Bennett announced on social media that his top six, in no particular order, were SMU, Louisville, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Miami.
A super-speedy defensive back who's been clocked in the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, Bennett is talented enough to play cornerback and safety at the next level. He was a first-team all-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection this season as a safety, but he is projected to be an FBS cornerback.
Bennett had 24 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He also was second on the team with 11 pass breakups for a Hutch team that finished this season 9-2 and ranked No. 3 in the final NJCAA rankings. The Blue Dragons will compete in the Salt City Bowl at their home field, Gowans Stadium, against No. 18 Monroe (New York) College on Dec. 7.
Bennett, from Mobile, Alabama, will have three years to play two seasons. Bennett has taken two official visits so far. He used his first official to SMU back in late July, then took a visit to Louisville in October.
Bennett reportedly is looking at visiting Oklahoma this weekend and is planning an official to Maryland the weekend of Dec. 13.
A commitment of Bennett's caliber would be huge for the Mustangs. The 2020 class is still at 10, and Midland Lee 3-star Karl Taylor is the only defensive back currently committed.