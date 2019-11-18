Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College cornerback Jakorian Bennett is expected to be a December graduate, a mid-year signee and an early enrollee at the school of his choice. He nearly has 30 offers to choose from.

Sunday evening, the 5-11, 193-pound sophomore defensive back trimmed his long list down to a top six, and SMU made the cut. Bennett announced on social media that his top six, in no particular order, were SMU, Louisville, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Miami.

A super-speedy defensive back who's been clocked in the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, Bennett is talented enough to play cornerback and safety at the next level. He was a first-team all-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection this season as a safety, but he is projected to be an FBS cornerback.